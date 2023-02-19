ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

