IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

