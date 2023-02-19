IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 147 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

