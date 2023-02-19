IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,109 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 261.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

