IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 237 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 256,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

