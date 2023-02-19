IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 267 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 482.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $10,438,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $545,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $101.46.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.