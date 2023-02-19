IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 444 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

