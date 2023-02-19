IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

KDP stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

