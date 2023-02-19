IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1,232.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stride were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

