IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

