IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 6,097.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNDI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 190,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.36 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

