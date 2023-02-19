IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

