IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,589 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 597.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

