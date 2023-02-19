IFP Advisors Inc Buys 370 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

ADC opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

