IFP Advisors Inc Buys 529 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 157,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

