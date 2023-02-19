IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPUC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Shares of SPUC stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

