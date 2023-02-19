IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 4.2 %

TIGO stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

