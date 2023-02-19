IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

HES stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

