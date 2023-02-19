IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after buying an additional 11,576,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,808,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,009 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,727,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,438,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,033,000 after purchasing an additional 936,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.