IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GUSH. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 8.7 %

GUSH stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.92.

