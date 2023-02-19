IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

