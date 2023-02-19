IFP Advisors Inc Has $57,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

