IFP Advisors Inc Has $60,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

