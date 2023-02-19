IFP Advisors Inc Has $62,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

NXST opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.