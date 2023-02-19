IFP Advisors Inc Has $62,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

SEA Stock Performance

About SEA

Shares of SE stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93.

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.