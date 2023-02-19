IFP Advisors Inc Has $65,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPHE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TPHE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

