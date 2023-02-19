IFP Advisors Inc Has $67,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

