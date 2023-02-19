IFP Advisors Inc Has $68,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $146.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,538 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

