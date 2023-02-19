IFP Advisors Inc Has $70,000 Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 237.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

