IFP Advisors Inc Has $72,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

