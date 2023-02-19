IFP Advisors Inc Has $73,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR opened at $22.34 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

