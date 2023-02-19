IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 14,357.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

