IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

