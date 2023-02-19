IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.