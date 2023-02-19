IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,394 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

