IFP Advisors Inc Invests $64,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.59 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

