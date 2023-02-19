IFP Advisors Inc Invests $71,000 in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTDS)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FTDS opened at $45.22 on Friday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.
