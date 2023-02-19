IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,042 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

