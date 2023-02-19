IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 340 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 115,286 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,231,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after buying an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.