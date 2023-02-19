IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

