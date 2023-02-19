IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,388,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,332,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,183,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

