IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1,277.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in IDEX by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Up 2.6 %

IDEX stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

