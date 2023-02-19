IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

