IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,855 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CBON opened at $22.46 on Friday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.