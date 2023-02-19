Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

