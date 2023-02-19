Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

