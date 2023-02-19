Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5,125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

