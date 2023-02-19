Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

