Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells $296,584.38 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

