Insider Selling: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Sells 28,490 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWP opened at $10.93 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $954.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 505,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

